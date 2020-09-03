Econet Introduces ZESA on Credit

Econet has introduced a new facility on its *179# USSD menu which allows customers to buy electricity on credit ,TechnoMag can reveal.

The Mobile network service provider’s customers can now buy electricity in small units on credit from as little as ZWL$50.

The service is accessed through dialling the usual credit airtime USSD *179# and select option 2.

The amount you have to repay can be seen by dialling *179# ,select Option 2 and then Balance Enquiry.

How to buy ZESA credit:



Dial 179#

Select option 2

If you quality for the credit you will be given an option to enter your meter number

If not eligible you will receive a notification from ZESA credit which says that sorry your not eligible for ZESA credit



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...