Econet increases data and SMS tariffs

Mobile network operator Econet Wireless has announced new voice, data and SMS tariffs with effect from 7 September.

The MNO customers will now be paying ZWL$1,26 per megabyte.

Econet tariff increase is linked to Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority regulatory tariffs gazetted to enable mobile players to meet operational costs.

The tariff increase in data follows the recent 60% hike data bundles.

Econet announced the tariff increase on Friday to is customers.

“ Dear Customer,Please note of the following tariffs as per regulatory approval, effective Monday 7, September 2020 ,Voice, Data , SMS Bundle Voice – ZWL$0.1070 per second, Data – ZWL$1.2656 per MB and SMS – ZWL$1.6491 per SMS.”

POTRAZ regulation on tariff currently pegs ZWL$1,29 per MB.

