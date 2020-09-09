Data Privacy Center should be handled by Private Players: Lawmaker

MDC Alliance MP for Binga North Constituency Prince Madubeko Sibanda said data privacy center should be held and regulated by a team of independent players who are not affiliated to any political gathering.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Media Institution of Southern Africa (MISA) multi-stakeholder workshop on cybersecurity and protection in the capital, the outspoken lawmaker said the Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) – a government owned company, is unfit to handle data privacy issues because of political complexities.

Sibanda added that the majority local public institutions cannot make independent decisions without the input from political offices.

“POTRAZ is not suitable to regulate the data protection centre, we propose an independent board or committee that includes all stakeholders that will take care of the provisions of part 3,” he said.

“The POTRAZ board is appointed by the government. So, what happens when the whistle blower exposes the ICT minister, the government or the President?

He further emphasized on the importance of taking into cognisance the value of making laws for the future generations.

“The POTRAZ board is appointed by the government, so what happens when the whistle blower exposes the ICT Minister, the Government or the President?

However, Deputy Minister for ICT Dingimuzi Phuti argued that POTRAZ will be fit to house the data security center.

“I have a document here to justify and satisfy why we think POTRAZ can play those roles,” said Deputy Phuti.

After several attempts, Zimbabwe gazetted the Cyber security and Data Protection Bill 2019 (hereinafter the “Bill”) on Friday 15 May 2020. The Bill responds to the growing technological dictates. Zimbabwe, like many jurisdictions suffer “law-lag” as the enactment of laws is slower than the technological developments. Laws regulating cyber security, criminal laws, and data protection are archaic. Criminal provisions in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Criminal Code), were not exhaustive. The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) on data and personal information protection remains inadequate, and myriad with controversial provisions.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...