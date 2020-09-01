Featured

ATU provides funding For African innovation Challenge

staff writer

African Telecommunications Union is providing funding for a COVID19 innovation challenge to offer capable solutions of the pandemic.

The challenge is being set around the theme How Africa Can Stay above the Impact of COVID-19 through Innovation.

For registrations innovators can visit www.atuuat.africa for more information

Registration closes on 14 September 2020.

ATU provides a forum for stakeholders in ICT to formulate effective policies and strategies to improve access to information.

  • The Winner will receive US$5000.00
  • First Runner up will receive US$3000.00
  • Second Runner up will receive US$1000.00

On top of the cash prize, the winner will also engage in mentorship and partner programs as well.


