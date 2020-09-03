Astro Mobile to launch two new brands in Zim

Astro Mobile Africa will soon launch two new tech brands in the market dubbed Logic and Genesis as part of its effort to create affordable devices in Africa.

The two products are smart devices and accessories to penetrate the mass market providing cheap connectivity.

Munyaradzi Gwatidzo Astro Mobile Africa Chief Executive Officer announced the development to Technomag

“Astro mobile will in the next months launch two brands in the market,Logic and Gnesis, end of next week we are launching Logic a mass market product which will have smartphones accessories and smart devices.”

“ We have partnered with an American company called Logic Mobility , which will now be our mass market brand.”

“ The join initiative will see the Logic brand being launched in Zimbabwe , which is definitely big news for the Zimbabwean technology space.”

He added that customers will no longer be seeing mobile phones written Astro , Astro is now a group which owns Logic Africa ,Gnesis .

Astro is now a technology group of companies.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...