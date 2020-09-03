Apple to launch 5G devices in October

American multinational technology company Apple is set to launch four new fifth generation (5G) cellular iPhone devices in October.

Of the four new models, which are said to have updated designs with squared edges, two will be regular and the other two will be high-end, according to the report.

The regular devices will come with a 5.4 inch and a 6.1 inch screen, while the premium versions will come with a 6.1 inch or a 6.7 inch display.

iPhone suppliers have been asked to produce 75 million devices ahead of the release of the new iPhone

A new iPad Air, Apple Watches and a HomePod are also due to be unveiled.

Apple has reportedly estimated that shipments of its new iPhone may reach as high as 80 million units, higher than the amount of devices produced by the company last year for the release of the iPhone 11.

Apple faced possible production delays to its supply chain earlier this year when the pandemic caused the closure of crucial factories throughout Asia and Apple staff were forced to work from home in the US.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...