ZOL WIFI Connectivity Goes Beyond Zim borders

Internet service provider (ISP) ZOL Zimbabwe has announced that their WIFI connectivity will now go beyond borders across the African continent.

Customers can now connect from their laptops , phones and tablets in locations across Africa.

The regional connectivity comes with the renaming of the ISPs WIFI name with effect from 25 August 2020.

Zol made the announcement on Thursday .

“AfricaHub Secure Passpoint is ZOL’s secure Wi-Fi hotspot network which can be accessed by customers registered for Fibroniks on the Go service. Internet is accessed using their registered Wi-Fi devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. AfricaHub Secure Passpoint is available at airports, hotels, restaurants and other locations across the African continent, “ Zol announced.

The ISP also notified customers of change in name.

Previoulsy , Zol customers connected to a network , Zolsecure according to Zol that network will be changed to AfricaHub secure passpoint.

“Dear Valued Customer, ZOL Zimbabwe wishes to advise you that ZOLsecure Wi-Fi is changing to AfricaHub Secure Passpoint Wi-Fi with effect from 25 August 2020.”

