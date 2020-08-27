ZOL shuts down Harare branches after employees contract COVID19

Internet Service Provider ZOL Zimbabwe has closed down branches in Harare after its staff members tested positive for COVID19.

Customers will now use alternative means of communication via online.

According to the report contact tracing have been put in place and positive members have been placed under isolation.

The ISP announced the closing in a notice via their Twitter account.

“We regret to announce that some of our staff members tested positive to COVID-19 and are now quarantined.”

“We, therefore, wish to inform you that all of our Harare branches are closed for a COVID-19 disinfection exercise Alternatively ZOL customers can use the following channels to get in touch with the company.”

For technical support [email protected], Billing team – [email protected] and Sales team – [email protected]

Covid-19 cases continue to spike in the country as of 26 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 251 confirmed cases, and 179 deaths.

Whilst closing down of shops, workplaces and various businesses has scaled up due to Covid-19.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...