ZOL increases Data tariffs

One of the biggest internet service providers in the country, ZOL Zimbabwe has increased its data tariffs in response to the prevailing auction rate.

The foreign currency auction rate is currently at ZWL$83.

The price adjustment to be effected on the 2nd of September will see changes in the local currency valued data while the USD prices remain unchanged.



Here are the new prices:





Package Name Data USD Z$ Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) 11 917 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) 29 2,419 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) 35 2,919 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) 39 3,253 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) 47 3,920 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) 89 7,423 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) 105 8,757 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) 100 8,340 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 149 12,427 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 199 16,596 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 290 24,186 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 339 28,272 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 119 9,925 Office Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited 125 10,425 Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 185 15,429 Wibroniks Small Office Unlimited 295 24,603 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 175 14,595 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 275 22,935 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 495 41,283 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 725 60,465

Top-ups

Data Validity USD Z$ WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 3 250 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 5 417 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 10 834 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 19 1,585 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 24 2,002 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 27 2,252 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 33 2,752 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 40 3,336 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 60 5,004 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover

