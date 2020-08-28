ZOL increases Data tariffs
One of the biggest internet service providers in the country, ZOL Zimbabwe has increased its data tariffs in response to the prevailing auction rate.
The foreign currency auction rate is currently at ZWL$83.
The price adjustment to be effected on the 2nd of September will see changes in the local currency valued data while the USD prices remain unchanged.
Here are the new prices:
|Package Name
|Data
|USD
|Z$
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|11
|917
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|29
|2,419
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
|35
|2,919
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|39
|3,253
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
|47
|3,920
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB (Pay As You Go)
|89
|7,423
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
|105
|8,757
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB (Pay As You Go)
|100
|8,340
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|149
|12,427
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|199
|16,596
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|290
|24,186
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|339
|28,272
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|119
|9,925
|Office
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|125
|10,425
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|185
|15,429
|Wibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|295
|24,603
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|175
|14,595
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|275
|22,935
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|495
|41,283
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|725
|60,465
Top-ups
|Data
|Validity
|USD
|Z$
|WiBroniks
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|3
|250
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|5
|417
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|10
|834
|10GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|19
|1,585
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|24
|2,002
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|27
|2,252
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|33
|2,752
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|40
|3,336
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|60
|5,004
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover