Zim’s Mupita Appointed MTN Boss

MTN Group Ltd has appointed Zimbabwean born and current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ralph Mupita as new CEO and the Group President with effect from 1 September 2020.

He replaces the incumbent Rob Shuter who will step down from his executive responsibilities on 31 August 2020.

In an announcement made by MTN yesterday someone of Mupita calibre, experience and ability will unlock more value to the company.

“We’re pleased to announce Ralph Mupita as MTN’s group president and CEO with effect from 1 September 2020. Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, solid knowledge and background places him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of MTN Group,”the company said.

Mupita has also been instrumental in helping MTN diversify from voice and data services to offering financial and digital services and cloud solutions.

“He has played a critical role in the development and execution of the group’s strategy, capital allocation processes, financial performance as well as in the resolution of a number of complex regulatory matters,” MTN said.

Commenting on his appointment, Mupita said he looks forward to working with the group board and executive committee to driving growth and unlocking value calling his appointment a “privilege and a honour”.

