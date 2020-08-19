ZIMRA, RBZ to address media via online

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority of Zimbabwe (ZIMRA) in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) will on Thursday jointly conduct an online press conference.

By Tongai Mwenje

The Virtual Presser which is scheduled to start at 1030hrs is on taxation of business entities who are trading in foreign currency.

This latest development by the local tax collector and central bank comes hard on the heels of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s virtual Cabinet meeting system launch on Tuesday.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will be hosting a Virtual Press Conference tomorrow (Thursday 20 August 2020). The Virtual Presser is on taxation of business entities who are trading in foreign currency. So you are cordially invited to the Virtual Press Conference which is scheduled to start at 1030hrs tomorrow,” reads the statement.

The conference will be addressed by ZIMRA Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazani, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya and Domestic Taxes Commissioner Mr Rameck Masaire.

As more and more people are required to curtail their movement to limit the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for digital communication services, such as teleconferencing, e-commerce and remote working has risen in the country.

Millions are now under lockdown in some parts of Europe, Asia and Africa as the threat of the disease looms.

As of Wednesday 19 August, the confirmed cases were 5,378 including 4,105 and 141 deaths.

