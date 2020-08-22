Zim company launches COVID-19 tracking, detecting device

Zimbabwean tech firm, Designetics (Pvt) Ltd has developed a gadget to help detect and track the spread of corona virus.

Dubbed the Chiron Health Monitor v1.0, this gadget will provide smarter ways to compliment the traditional screening, monitoring, preventing and tracing measures during the pandemic.

Introduction of the gadget is expected to bring relief to people by assisting them in conducting daily tasks such as going to work, the mall, and the bank which had turned into nerve wrecking ordeals, being fully aware that technology is keeping an electronic eye on their health.

Speaking on the gadget, Founder and CEO of Designetics Lovemore Chirongo said that the Chiron Health Monitor v1.0 measures temperature and heart rate levels in real-time comparing the metrics to standard health thresholds inorder to determine if an individual has been potentially infected with Covid-19 or not.

“The work force is the back-bone to a country’s economy, as it contributes significantly to its overall GDP growth. Ensuring employee health therefore plays a determining role in safeguarding productivity to satisfactory levels. In the form of a telemetry wearable device, the Chiron Health Monitor v1.0 facilitates body health monitoring and communication in real-time. After every 5 minutes the device intelligently measures, instantly reporting to the core system any possibility of sickness or Covid-19 related fevers,”

“Additionally through Heart Rate Variability, Human Resources is able to determine fatigue, stress, anxiety and tiredness prompting early responses without major incidences which contribute to Lost Time Injuries (LTIs)”.

Currently the Government has been encouraging the work force to wear face masks and do regular temperature checks while opening up the economy during the fight against the pandemic. According to Designetics the Chiron Health Monitor will not only help organizations steer towards normalcy during Covid-19 but also complement in-house tools that focus on physical and mental well-being of employees.

