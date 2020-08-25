ZB Unveils new service for Zim diasporas

ZB Financial Holdings Limited has unveiled a new 24/7 Customer service channel called Kesto targeted at Zimbabwe diasporas.

The new service enables allows those living abroad to access their investments , remittances , insurance, leisure and lifestyle.

Announcing the new development during a virtual launch, ZB Financial Holdings Group CEO Ron Mutandagayi said, “ZB has managed to provide a first of its kind global financial solution, Kesto, targeted at Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. Kesto offers tailor-made solutions to each individual through a carefully selected partner network.”

“So, if you are a Zimbabwean living in the diaspora and looking to send money home, build your dream house, invest in Zimbabwe, purchase and deliver groceries to your loved ones or prepare for loss, Kesto is there for you.

Mutandagayi added that, “Kesto therefore allows Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to access tailor-made financial solutions that range from remittances, investments, insurance, leisure, and lifestyle. Customers are assigned relationship managers that help them achieve their goals through selected partners, thereby ensuring professionalism and guaranteed quality services.

Speaking during the same event ZB Head of Group Corporate Services Shadowsight Chiganze announced a new 24/7 Omni channel customer service that provide customers with 24 hours service through out the week.

“Our customers come first, this is why we have invested heavily in making sure that the customer experience at ZB is world-class and seamless, through all our customer touchpoints. We have started rolling out our new look branches that have self-service areas. To support our customers, we have commissioned our state of the art Contact Centre that is Omni-channel and available 24 hours 7 days a week, holidays included.”

