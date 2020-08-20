Udugu Institue, RBZ host USD$10k Prize Money COVID-19 Fintech Hackathon

Udugu Institute, the pioneers of Simba Savannah in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Eight2Five will host a two day technological event dubbed COVID-19 fintech hackathon.

The local’s first ever fintech-focused virtual hackathon which will run from the 28th to the 29th of August 2020 will see winners walking away with USD$10 000 and an opportunity to showcase their solutions at the Global Hackcelerator in Singapore later this year.

The COVID-19 fintech hackathon is aimed at addressing critical financial services related to challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants of the two-day intense virtual are drawn from technology enthusiasts, developers, product managers, designers and entrepreneurs.

Their primary task is to find solutions to the COVID-19 induced challenges on healthcare, digital payments, and economic recovery.

“This hackathon is meant to address critical financial services related to challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, the hackathon will climax with a demo day where the participating teams will get an opportunity to pitch and showcase their ideas’ to a panel of judges,”

the organisers said in a statement.

“The winning participants stand a chance to win up to USD $10k in prizes and will be fast-tracked to showcase their solutions at the Global Hackcelerator in Singapore later this year. Participating candidates also stand a chance to get post-hackathon support from Eight2Five to grow their projects into actual businesses.”

Eight2Five is an Innovative Hub that partners with entrepreneurs to achieve a shared vision of solving real world and business problems through technology.

Other sponsors of the COVID-19 Fintech Hackathon include IDBZ, ZIMNAT, BOOST Fellowship, British Council, Empretech and ZimSelector.

Udugu Institute seeks to foster development through interactive and inclusive platforms that help develop and showcase local innovations -facilitating connections between various players in the innovation value chain through programs such as ‘Innovation Baraza’ and ‘Simba Savannah’ as a contribution to research in the field of

innovation.

For registration and further information, please visit www.hackathon.co.zw or send an email to [email protected]

