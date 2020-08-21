RBZ ban mobile Agents

The Reserve of Zimbabwe ( RBZ) has with immediate effect banned mobile money Agents as part of its regulations to address banking deficiencies.

Agents line were being used across the country for cash-in , cash out , and sales transactions , over the past years they had become a key in cashing in and cashing out.

RBZ believed that some of these lines were being used to fuel the black market causing a spike in foreign currency rates.

Government in June ordered a directive on the suspension of mobile transactions to allow for investigations in the parallel market.

Looks like they are coming hard on forex dealers by getting rid of mobile money agents.

The development was announced on Friday in the Mid term monetary policy statement RBZ said, “ Agent wallets are no longer serving any legitimate purpose and were now being used primarily for illegal foreign exchange transactions. Agents’ mobile money wallets are therefore abolished, with immediate effect.”

When Ecocash was first introduced agent lines were used for cash in purposes at a low level , however an increase in forex dealings was birthed through these agent lines.

Whilst the country is facing hard cash shortages some traders saw an opportunity in Cashing out business , charging individuals almost 100% to cash.

Thus RBZ notes that the agent lines were no longer serving a legitimate purpose.

RBZ added that agents lines that currently have funds in their accounts will transfer the funds into their banks accounts after providing sources of the money.

“Agents currently holding value in suspended and frozen wallets shall be allowed to liquidate the funds to their bank accounts, upon the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) having satisfied itself of the legitimacy of the source of the funds.”

