Ecosure launches product for churches and social groups

Cassava Smartech micro insurance ,Ecosure has launched a new package dubbed Ecosure Pamwepo/Sisonke to ensure that churches and social groups have access to affordable insurance cover.

The insurance cover will be offered in different packages from as little as ZWL$50.

Church members can easily register by simply dialling a short code selecting EcoSure Funeral, EcoSure Pamwepo and then choosing their church and the province or diocese where they worship.

Insurance cover is notably unaffordable for many due to the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

Earning a less disposable income, hyper inflation , weak local currency a funeral policy cover will probably be beyond the reach of many.

Cassava Smartech chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said his company launched the new package to ensure that most people in the country have funeral insurance cover, despite the difficult economic environment.

“We continue to look for opportunities to use technology to solve the challenges that our community face. This is why we are launching this package that church members and other social group members will access,” he said.

“The EcoSure Pamwepo/Sisonke package is expected to help churches and other social groups ease the burden when a fellow group or church member passes on with packages from as low as ZWL$50 per person per month with benefits of up to ZWL$500 000.”

Mr Chibi said EcoSure has so far partnered with Anglican, Roman Catholic, Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM), Zion Christian Church (ZCC), Salvation Army, United Family International Church (UFIC), Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries and ZAOGA, and has plans to partner with more churches.

