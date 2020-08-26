Ecocash complies with RBZ directive

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s mobile money facility, Ecocash, has notified its clients that the daily transaction limit is now ZWL$5000 as per Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s recent directive.

In another act of compliance with the directive, Ecocash has banned agent lines and also allowing one Ecocash account per individual.

The latest development was issued to its clients via a statement ,“ Please be advised that we have received a directive from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to the following effect Transactions by all individuals shall be pegged at a maximum of ZWS5,000 (five thousand Zimbabwe dollars) per day with immediate effect.”

“This threshold relates to all transactions by the individual. including Payments to merchants for goods and services and payments for utility bills

,Send Money and purchase of airtime and data.”

“Agent mobile money wallets are to be abolished with immediate effect.”

“ With immediate effect, no individual shall be allowed to operate more than one EcoCash line.”

The Central bank has been accusing mobile money platforms for fuelling illegal foreign currency business, prompting to harsh punitive action.

In a recent Monetary policy statement the RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya announced the current measures to suffocate the black market forex business.

“ Agent wallets are no longer serving any legitimate purpose and were now being used primarily for illegal foreign exchange transactions. Agents’ mobile money wallets are therefore abolished, with immediate effect,” he said.

