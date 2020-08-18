Bitcoin Craze Crushes As Harare Player Shuts Door.

LOCAL ‘investors’ have gone into panic mode amid revelation that Bevern Capital which runs a pyramid type scheme has closed business under unclear circumstances.

The company halted its operations before the majority of clients could access their monies, forcing many other local bitcoin traders to panickly withdraw their money.

Bevern Capital runs a purported investment scheme with same similarities to that of pyramid or ponzi scheme.

The company offers 50% interest after every six weeks of investment.

The business has been operating ‘smoothly’ until Monday when clients woke up to a closed office with a notice paper inserted on the door.

“Inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted. We would like to advise all our valued clients that we have closed our offices for payins (sic) and payouts for the following reasons Legal and compliance issues. In order to ensure all our operations and services are delivered on your maturity date,” the notice reads.

“We shall be organising ourselves and we will reopen soon. Please bear with us during this trying period,” it added.

The notice carries no specific reopening date.

However, in an interview with this reporter, the company’s Public Relations Officer Chiweshe said all was well and it’s only the regularisation process that has hinted the current progress.

Chiweshe assured clients that they will get all their dues in the event of permanent closure.

“Bitcoin Interchange Zimbabwe is going nowhere, we actually want to grow and we are expanding. As we speak I’m in the midst of training new personnel so we are here to stay. We will not face closure as our operation is legit and transparent.”

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...