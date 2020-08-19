Africa’s first virtual platform to be launched in Zim

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services will on Wednesday launch Africa’s first virtual platform in Zimbabwe ,dubbed Glue VP

Glue is a completely online live communication platform ,which works with no installation.



It can be used anywhere in the world , on any device with internet access.

The virtual platform http://www.gluevp.com/ a brainchild of Professor Richard Chinomona.



Gluevp will provide users with a wide range of features such as video sharing capabilities , recording , presentations sharing , shared notes , public and private chat rooms, live captioning , screen sharing amongst others.



It is built and intended for use by individuals, entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, corporates, governments and their agencies, community and non-profit organisations, churches and educational institutions.

The Africa’s first virtual platform is intended among other purposes to assist African states in dealing with cybersecurity issues that are dominant in an increasingly virtual world.



Prof Richard Chinomona, founder of the Glue VP platform said ,“Have you ever imagined the security risk posed by having African governments conducting high level cabinet meetings that discuss sensitive or strategic issues about their respective country governance on a virtual platform that is managed and controlled in a foreign country? It is our hope that GlueVP will provide real time security to users, in ways that safeguard the integrity of African affairs.”

“It is our hope that Glue VP will be a solution to the urgent needs of African learners to access education at their own time and wherever they might be. Access to relatively affordable internet services and the right virtual platforms will make it possible for many learners to achieve their educational goals in an increasingly virtually connected world, “he said.

Chinomona added that they hope to expand the platform in future through adding features like live streaming.

