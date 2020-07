The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has slightly adjusted its electricity tariffs as the local currency continue to lose value against the United States Dollar.

In a latest advert posted on their Twitter page, ZETDC announced the new tariffs.

Previously, the first 50 Units were pegged at 0.49c each but the current has seen each unit going to for 0.52cents, which is 8% increase.

Here are the new tariffs: