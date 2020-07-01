ZANU PF MP Mandiwanzira Applies For TV licence

Former Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Supa Mandiwanzira recently applied for a Television Licence through his AB Communications company.

AB Communications is one of the few private companies that were issued with radio licences few years back.

Now it seems the journalist cum politician wants to occupy the television space in a bid to promote competitiveness and plurality.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBC) which has monopolised the sector since independence is currently enjoying the space without any competition.

The government has deliberately delayed licensing of private players even in the face of a 2000 Supreme Court order that ruled ZBC’s monopoly as unconstitutional.

AB Communications is one of the largest media companies in Zimbabwe founded in 2001.

The company has several radio stations in Zimbabwe, including the national radio station ZIFM, 98.4 Midlands FM (for Midlands region) and Hevoi FM (for Masvingo province).

The other subsidiaries of AB Communications include Mighty Movies (a video production company), Business Times (a weekly business newspaper), Six Finger Records (Music Record & Promotion Company).