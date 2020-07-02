WhatsApp New Updates Lets You Have Animated Stickers , Add Contacts With QR Code And More

WhatsApp is rolling out some new features over the next few weeks users will be able to use animated stickers, add contacts with QR code and expand a video during group calls.

To make it easier to add new contacts, WhatsApp is introducing a new QR code capability. You’ll soon be able to scan another user’s QR code to add them to your contacts, no more typing in a phone number manually..

On video calls, which now support up to eight people, WhatsApp will let you press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. There’s also a video icon in group chats, so you can easily start a group video call with one tap. Though, the icon will only appear in chats with eight or fewer participants.

WhatsApp is adding new animated sticker packs. WhatsApp on the web and desktop will get dark mode, and KaiOS users can share status updates that disappear after 24 hours. WhatsApps says its main focus is still providing reliable, private communication to its two billion users worldwide.