Govt adopts drone technology at border posts

The government of Zimbabwe has availed funds to secure drones meant to monitor border posts in the face of COVID-19, a cabinet minister has revealed.

A drone is a flying robot that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS.

In a bid to boost security at border posts in the midst of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Defence and War Veteran affairs received some funds from treasury to secure drone.

This was revealed by Minister of Defence and War Veteran Affairs Muchinguri- Kashiri during a parliamentary portfolio committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services on Monday.

“We have the biggest number of people testing positive from neighbouring countries, is there a coordinated approach within the region or what other regional people countries doing to liaise with you to prevent the present of the pandemic?”

“Our borders are so porous and some soldiers are reportedly receiving bribes to allow people to use illegal entrance at borders to come back to Zimbabwe, what are you doing to deal with this?”

“To deal with our porous borders, the good news is that we have received some funds to secure drones to monitor our borders, but in terms of our COVID-19 budget we had applied for 500 million but we only received 100 million, the issue of manning borders is a security is an issue, and treasury should priorities this so that our army will not be tempted to compromise,” she said