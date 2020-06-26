ZOL adjusts data tariffs

ZOL Zimbabwe have shockingly increased data prices before the first proposed adjustment had taken effect, TechnoMag can reveal.

On June 2 2020, the country’s leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) hinted on a data tariff adjustment. The email was sent to the provider’s customers.

The initial price adjustment was set to take off on the 1st of July 2020.

However, ZOL has readjusted its data tariffs before the initial proposed adjustment took effect.

In a latest email to its clients, ZOL Zimbabwe:

“Dear Valued Customer, further to the email sent on 18/6/2020 regarding a price increase, please note that the communication is no longer valid. We have since further updated our prices and the new adjustment will take effect on the 3rd of July 2020. Whilst we strive to manage costs where possible, we have had to make the adjustment due to prevailing market forces.”

The move could have been dictated by the current economic dynamics which have seen the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) adopting a weekly Foreign Exchange Auction.

RBZ recently forsaken its inter-bank market system which had become unpopular with the business community. The move to adopt an auction system is aimed at controlling local currency volatility.

The central bank said that the auction system, to be held every Tuesday, was designed to give fair value of the local currency in relation to the U.S. dollar.

At the auction system, the Zimbabwe dollar debuted at 57 against 1 U.S. dollar.

This obviously carry ripple effects on services and products pricing.

Here are the latest ZOL price with effect from 3rd July:

Package Name Data $

Home

Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) $630.94

Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) $1,663.39

Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) $2,007.54

Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) $2,236.97

Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) $2,695.84

Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) $5,104.89

Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) $6,022.62

Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) $5,735.83

Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited $8,546.39

Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited $11,414.31

Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited $16,633.91

Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited $19,444.47

Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited $6,825.64

Office

Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited $7,169.79

Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited $10,611.29

Wibroniks Small Office Unlimited $16,920.70

Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited $10,037.71

Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited $15,773.54

Fibroniks Office Unlimited $28,392.37

Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited $41,584.78

Wibroniks residential users will now pay the following;

Data Validity $

WiBroniks

2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $172.07

3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $286.79

5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $573.58

10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $1,089.81

15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,089.81

20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,892.82

25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,892.82

60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $3,441.50