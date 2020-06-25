Zinara introduces Online Platform For Vehicle Licenses

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has rolled out an online vehicle licensing platforms enabling motorists to renew discs online at the comfort of their homes.

Ecocash platform has always bee available for those on Econet platform – Usimg Ecocash short code – *151*2*2*35832*Amount#:

The move is aimed at bringing convinience to the motoring republic and also avoid congesting licensing sites as a way of fighting Covid -19.

Zinara has partnered several agents to roll-out the online vehicle licensing platform and some of the agents can deliver the discs to motorists at their homes.

The agents that partnered Zinara to offer online vehicle licensing services, include FBC, Econet Wireless, Champion Insurance and Zimnat among others.

Announcing the development yesterday Zinara public relations manager Mr Tendai Mugabe said this is one of the innovations that we have come up with to bring convenience to the motoring public.

“We are saying there is no reason why motorists should spend production time queuing to buy a vehicle license. They can now do this in the comfort of their homes and we believe that to a greater extend this also helps to fight Covid-19 since health experts are discouraging huge public gatherings.”

He added that Zinara is moving with modern trends and has also introduced a pre-paid tolling card that works offline.

Mr Mugabe said the pre-paid tolling card could be used by both individual motorists and corporates and it comes in handy when cash is not available or when banks systems are off line.

“The biggest advantage of using the pre-paid tolling card is that it does not have transactional costs and it can work offline,”