Zim Data Penetration Declines to 59.1%

Zimbabwe data penetration rate has continued on a downward spiral in the past quarters owing to local currency depreciation and inflationary pressures.

The two economic factors have evidently denied struggling consumers access to the internet.

According to the latest sector report by POTRAZ, the active internet and data subscriptions have declined by 2.5% to record 8,614,401 from 8,836,299 recorded in the previous quarter.

As a result, the internet penetration rate declined by 0.7% to reach 59.1% from 60.6% recorded in the previous quarter.

The overall decline in data and internet subscriptions can also be attributed to the 2.6% decline in active mobile internet and data subscriptions.

Data bundle increases during the period under review could have played a major role in access figure decline.

The access cost of data and high inflationary environment has forced a compromise on most Zimbabweans and many are expected to drop the usual online habits as the access costs continue to bite.

The majority of Data consumers in Zimbabwe are end users who access data via mobile platforms provided by Econet Wireless, NetOne and Telecel.

Meanwhile, the fixed market on fibre, ADSL and Satelite services did not suffer much as they serve mostly corporate markets who can still sustain their connectivity budgets.