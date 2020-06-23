WhatsApp Web to add Voice and Video call Feature

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is to introduce a new feature which enables users to make voice and video calls on WhatsApp web.

WhatsApp web has been a biggest tool whilst working for long hours on the computer , but lacking voice and video call options has been a drawback.

According to WABetaInfor, the messaging app is working on launching the voice and video call feature on the web.

The company is also working on multiple logins from different devices.

WhatsApp been improving its functionality over the past months starting with the anticipated dark mode then improved searches and better storage management.

Anyone that gets to work every day on a computer surely knows how hectic it is to go on your phone every time to reply to messages or make calls on WhatsApp , this new feature can actually come in handy.