WhatsApp Launches New Feature For Digital Payments

Popular Social Media App WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature person-to-person payments were users will be able to send and receive payments as well using WhatsApp business accounts.

The new feature is powered by Facebook Pay will make it easier and quicker for small businesses to send and receive money , though its still in Brazil only it has already started to roll out the new feature to WhatsApp users in Brazil.

This WhatsApp payment does not attract a charge when a user sends or receives payments. However, WhatsApp will require businesses to pay a processing fee to receive money from their consumers.

The new feature will arrive for every WhatsApp user in Brazil in the coming few weeks.

It stated that the payment will be secure and WhatsApp will require a six-digit PIN or fingerprint authentication before users can complete their transactions.

Users can also utilize the new feature by linking their WhatsApp account with their Vira or Mastercard debit or credit card.