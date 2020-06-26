University Students hail Econet’s e-Learning Bundle

Students from the Harare institute of Technology (HIT) and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) have welcomed the initiative by Econet to introduce cheap and affordable e-learning bundles for schools and learners across the country.

The country’s largest mobile network provider last month introduced the tailor-made bundles to enable learners to access educational materials at reduced rates online.

The move follows an outcry after Econet hiked data prices on 5 May 2020.

Apparently, the initiative has excited some students who expressed gratefulness towards such gesture.

Students who spoke to TechnoMag said, “There haven’t been and hiccups or slow speed that i can talk of, this is actually a good initiative for us as students it would have hit us hard spending so much on data for me to conduct online lessons,” said a ZOU student.

“Econet or the universities has agents, class representatives. They are responsible for compiling the list of names of students interested in purchasing the data and paying on their behalf, the data is processed in batches of 50.

The bundle works like any other bundle I purchased 20 GB at the beginning of the month, its 24 June today and I only about 6GB left so for me this has been very effective,” said a HIT student.

The e-learning bundles which are valid for 30days are priced at $200 and $350 for 10240mb and 20480mb respectively.

Schools or Universities can apply and pay for their students and or teachers.

According to Econet, institutions need to have at least 50 different mobile numbers to send the bundle:

“Each school pays on behalf of its students/teachers/employees and collects money from parents or SDA’s. The school provides mobile phone numbers to be credited with the data bundles to Econet. So Econet only deals with the schools. However other options may also be considered,” read Econet’s message then.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the education system took a different turn, giving room to increased use of online learning for students.

While schools are closed in the country following the Presidents declaration to close schools in March as part of government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid 19, students have had to stay home.