TelOne Confirms National Blackout

TelOne has confirmed that they have recently been affected by an national internet blackout that occurred on their network from 1254hrs to 1519hrs today 3 June 2020.

TelOne Subscribers had been wondering what could have been happening at their various ends, but the state owned converged service provider explained the circumstances in a statement.

“The blackout which affected our traffic resulting in almost all our clients including other Internet Service Providers riding on our network being down was due to two simultaneous fibre cuts on our backbone fibre links on the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare and Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Harare routes.” explained TelOne

TelOne however speaks of a double jeopardy , as they said their redundant link was also affected, concurrently.

They recently commissioned their major Bulawayo -Beitbridge fibre optic last year in March which carries the bulk of their traffic some few years ago, as their main gate way, while they also had another route via Masvingo.

“The network which ideally should be self-healing suffered the highly unlikely double blow due to negligence on the part of third party road works and clearing contractors. Specifically, the damage on the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Harare highway was caused by construction equipment which was uprooting trees in preparation for a service station construction 15km from Kwekwe towards Kadoma at 1058hrs.”

While work to restore service was underway another fibre cut occurred along the BeitbridgeMasvingo-Harare highway due to a cut by road works contractor which occurred 12 kilometres from Masvingo towards Chatsworth at 1254hrs.

TelOne also added that they will be taking a legal recourse over the prejudice caused by what they termed carelessness by parties undertaking construction.