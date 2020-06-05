Telecel Launches E-Learning Platform

Mobile Network Operator Telecel Zimbabwe has launched an e – learning platform for all learning institutions , with different packages enabling calls and internet usage as a response to the COVID19 situation ,dubbed Funda

The platform is a way of responding to the Covid-19 crisis , due to the closure of schools and the country being on lockdown , students are now engaging in online learning.

Funda comes in four different packages designed to meet different usage.

Ranging from the entry level $90.00 one which gives 100 Group Talk time minutes and 5GB of Data, to the $170.00 one with 250 Group Talk time minutes and 10GB of Data, to the $330.00 one with 500 group Talk time minutes and 20GB of Data and lastly the premium $650.00 one where one gets 1 000 Group Talk time minutes and 40GB of Data per individual for free. These packages are valid for one month.

In a press release , Telecel CEO Angeline Vere said telecel is introducing a package allowing those at learning institutions to access data on their allocated package.

“Telecel has introduced a Closed User Group (CUG) where students and staff in the same group can call each other and access data allocated to them within their package. “

“This, I believe, will be welcomed by both students and teachers. Most parents and guardians will also be very interested as all the packages are quite easy on the pocket,”

“We have looked at how students need to keep learning despite the closure of schools and colleges and we came up with a package that is affordable and offers the best deal to the students,”

To register interested students, teachers and lectures need to contact their School and the school will in turn contact Telecel for their monthly package.

“We have come up with a very easy way for students and teachers to register. All they need to do is to register with their school and the school will come to Telecel to be connected all of which can be done within 24hrs. In order to ensure as many students as possible are brought on-board and that the platform is easily accessible, the first 14 days of uptake is also going to be offered for free,” she said.