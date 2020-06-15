RBZ Cracks Whip On Whatsapp Groups trading Forex.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)has issued a stern warning statement against individual using social media accounts and Whatsapp groups to illegally trade in forex currency.

In a case that could be admittance to breach of privacy and telecommunications act, the FIU clearly stated that they are monitoring communication and social media groups trading in forex.

The Reserve bank is battling illegal forex trading and has denied that it is also involved in the process of buying foreign currency from the streets, a move which many have accused it of .

The warning statement from the central bank read :

Financial Intelligence Unit 15 June 2020 he Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been monitoring social media platforms where foreign currency dealers have been advertising and promoting their illegal trade. The FIU is aware of WhatsApp groups that have mushroomed in the country for the specific purpose of promoting and facilitating illegal foreign currency trade. The FIU, in collaboration with the police, banks, mobile money / mobile phone service providers and relevant regulatory agencies, has embarked on an exercise to identify and take action against individuals who create, advertise on or participate (actively or passively) in WhatsApp groups or other platforms for illegal foreign currency trading. The FIU and relevant institutions will take the following immediate actions: • The mobile phone numbers used to join or advertise on the illegal groups will be shared with mobile phone operators and POTRAZ for barring; • Other mobile phone numbers registered in the names of such persons will also be identified and barred; • Any mobile money wallets registered in the names of such persons will be frozen and the persons barred from accessing mobile money services with any operator; • Bank accounts owned by a person so identified will be frozen and the person will be blacklisted and barred from accessing banking services with any bank; and • Identified persons will be investigated and prosecuted for illegally trading in or advertising illegal trading in foreign currency. Members of the public are requested to report to the FIU any person, mobile phone number or bank account that continue to be used to engage in or advertise illegal foreign currency activities, using the following contact details:

FIU mobile and WhatsApp number: 0714039897

The biggest problem however in Zimbabwe is lack of foreign currency in the formal market, where the national has failed to avail any formal market that legally provides Forex, with all agencies, only playing one role to mop up Forex at way lower at lower rates , way too ,lower than the Forex