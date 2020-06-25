No COVID-19 case at NUST: Govt

The National University of Science and technology (NUST) has not recorded any COVID-19 case as previously alleged, a cabinet minister has said.

The government of Zimbabwe dismissed the alleged rumours that the state owned university recently recorded a COVID-19 case.

Addressing Parliament’s Higher and Tertiary portfolio Committe, Proffessor Amon Murwira who is the responsible minister said there was never a case of a student testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are guided by the health at that time, we took it as press report, by that time we were closed so, what we are talking about is when we are open.

Statutory Instrument 110 of 2020 means that at no point did the health ministry write a letter to us telling us which individuals had been affected.”

Murwira added that the allegations that they had kept the issue a secret was unfounded.

“I responded to the publication universities were closed. I was not too sure about how to answer the question from the journalist. WE cannot spread rumors about Covid 19 and there is also the issue of privacy of people,” the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development said.

“As far we are concerned, the NUST story was a speculative that’s had opted to answer it nicely by silence”, he said

The professor also added the press should respect people, protect the privacy of people by not disclosing one’s ailment and also consider the issue of morality.

NUST opened for final year students on the 3rd of June 2020 following a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to Murwira, the university campus had not accommodated students prior to 3rd of June 2020 adding that there was no point in hiding the matter if it were true.