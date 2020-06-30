MTN launches 5G Network

Mobile operator MTN has launched a 5G network in three provinces of SouthAfrica Gauteng, Western Cape, and Free State joining Vodacom and rain in a dash to expand fifth-generation technology in the country.

As compared to 2G and 3G upgrades in the 19s and 2010 respectively , 5G will not only deliver a faster network on phone and computer data but will help in the connection of cars , machines etc.

MTN service is being offered in two variants 5G home Wi-Fi and 5G mobile.

5G home Wi-Fi – This home-connected plug and play solution connects Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

5G mobile – Connect to MTN’s 5G network and enjoy fast connectivity at home or on the go.

5G home Wi-Fi promises average speeds of 100Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps, while 5G mobile offers average speeds of 50Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps.

5G data plans

MTN is offering a wide range of 24-month and 36-month data plans priced between R499 and R1,599 per month.

The company is also offering unlimited data plans for R999 on a 36-month contract and R1,249 on a 24-month contract.

A fair usage policy of 200GB per month applies to the MTN Unlimited 5G packages, and the launch promotion pricing is only valid until 31 July 2020.

Rival Vodacom launched its 5G network in May with further rollouts planned in other parts of the country.

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation technology standard for cellular networks, which cellphone companies started deploying becoming a successor to the 4G network.

5G promises radically faster download and upload times. Websites will open in microseconds, and videos will download in seconds rather in minutes.

5G also has significantly less latency or lag – the delay that causes the annoying echoes and video flickers when you’re talking on WhatsApp or playing video games online.