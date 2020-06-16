MondayBlues: New Twists as Bankai Demands $10 000 usd from NetOne, a Retraction for False hoods

Bankai International has issued a damming statement insisting that NetOne must apologise and issue a retraction statement for tainting their reputation, while it also demands that they want to be paid back $10 000 USD deposit they had advanced.

NetOne is being challenged by Bankai international over criminal allegations they laid against Muchenje and co, when they stated that they prejudiced the state owned network by contracting Bankai in a deal that saw Bankai milking NetOne $2.4million.

Bankai alleges that the statement by NetOne were false and frivolous without basis and demand a retraction in the next 7 days, which technically expire today on the 16th of June 2020.

“At the onset we manifestly refute and renounce each and every averments or allegations claim(s) made in the said Sources or in any other sources that these kind of defamatory and derogatory allegations are alleged against us, as being wrong, fálse, frivolous baseless and vexatious. and State that nothing contained in the said sources is accepted/ admitted or deemed to be acceptable, admittable by us, save and except which is specifically admitted herein.

Bankai said that NetOe was in violation and has breached contract illegally and subject to international standards lawsuit for such action.

Infact bare perusal of the aforesaid sources prima facie proves that Netone Cellular Private Limited (Netone) has indulged into unfair or illegal trade practices by dragging Bankai International Private Limited and its affiliates and Sister concern (Bankai) in its internal conflicts defamed Bankai

Bankai also challenged NetOne statements stating that it was not true that it ever caused prejudice as they did not have any other deal with them except signing up of agreements and advancing a payment.

At the onset this is to confirm that Bankai executed appended agreement With NetOne through various entities of Bankai group i. Unilateral Buy agreement dated 10 December, 2019 2. Number Range Provision Agreement dated 12 December 2019 3. International Top Up Agreement dated 9th Of January. 2020, It is added for your kind information that aforesaid Agreement(S) were executed after the rounds of negotiations between the official representatives of Bankai and NetOne and after coming to consensus ad idem the said agreements were executed hence the execution of the Agreement(s) are flawless and without any defect,

Netone in their charge sheet against Muchenje and other executives stated that

Muchenje and Chief Finance Officer at NetOne Tinashe Severa (who was also suspended alongside Muchenje) are accused of prejudicing the MNO of US$2.24m after unlawfully signing an interconnect contract with Bankai International Pvt Ltd – “In terms of this agreement Bankai purchased nine million minutes for US$1 million contrary to the company’s ruling rate of 36 cents per minute. Further, the agreement contravened schedule five of SI (Statutory Instrument) 163 of 2008 (Postal and Telecommunications (international Termination rates) Amendment Regulations 2008. As a result, the company was prejudiced US$2 240 000”;

Bankai however dismissed the allegations as false and stated that after execution of the said Agreements we have hitherto not done any business to date with NetOne.

Infact after executing aforesaid agreement, we wired $10.000 USD pursuant to Top Up agreement to get the recharge done, however till now neither NetOne has given requisite recharge nor replied to our concerns.

Bankai added that additionally, Netone suddenly suspended our traffic without any logical or legal justification pursuant to Unilateral Buy agreement.

Apart from being liable to indemnify Bankai for all the losses or damages whether direct Or indirect which Bankai may incur due to the defamatory and derogatory Actions of Netone,it is also liable to Bankai for US $10,000 which Bankai paid to NetOne for availing recharge. With this notice we call Netone to comply ensuing within 7 (seven) days from the date or this Notice failing which shall constraint Bankai to initiate opposite proceedings against NetOne including but not limited to approaching the same news sources used to propagate the damaging information against them

When we contacted NetOne public relations Dr Elderette Shereni she simply said she cloud not comment over the matter