MondayBlues ; NetOne Employees To Appear Before magistrate Tomorrow.

NetOne Employees and Board member are set to appear before Harare magistrate L Ncube, tomorrow, as the state begins prosecution against the 6 under different charges bundled as abuse of office.

In their initial defense the staffers argued that they were merely executing their duties and had authority to act on behalf of the company in the manner they did.

The state however argued that the executive did not have clearance from the board or parent ministry to engage in such activities.

They are likely to get a further remand outside custody tomorrow, without any formal trial sitting , making a matter of mere procedure as the courts get ready to hear both arguments on a future date.

The accused are suspended CEO Lazarus Muchenje, suspended NetOne board member Paradzai Chakona,Chief Technology Officer Darlington Gutu , Suspended Acting chief finance officer Tinashe Severa, Suspended acting legal head Tanyaradzwa Chingombe , Spencer Manguwa the head innovation and VAS, Tawanda Sibanda (manager; interconnection and roaming) and Shamaine Kadenhe suspended graduate trainee legal