MondayBlues May Day As NetOne Billing System Faces Crippling Challenges.

Netone Billing and signalling system has been facing system challenges for days, forcing clients off the grid for some days now , as millions struggle to access basic services

NetOne prepaid customers last week had to endure downtime due to signalling issues and the system had completely locked out the subscribers, with the whole SMS services not running in Toto.

The system currently can not Link or delink debit cards meaning anyone who has a NetOne number can not link their One Money debit card, for any new subscriber.

The same system can not also register new customers a procedure that is a requirement for network access in their home local register.

Netone customers who contacted TechnoMag from last were not amused by the poor service delivery at the mobile network.

NetOne has grown to become Zimbabwe’s second biggest mobile network, and the only growing one in terms of subscribers, a move which must force the operator to be always on point in service delivery.