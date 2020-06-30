Microsoft Launches Windows File Recovery Tool

Multinational tech company Microsoft recently unveiled an app designed to help in the recovery of deleted files dubbed Windows File Recovery.

The app is compatible to recover documents, photos, and videos, among others.

Accidentally deleting a file in Windows is no longer a challenge Microsoft has given a first party solution through launching windows file recovery.

The app can even recover data from a connected camera or SD card but doesn’t support network drives. The app supports NTFS, FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems and can recover files in JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, Office, MP3, MP4, ZIP formats.

The app is now available on Microsoft store It’s a Win32 command line app, described as a solution to recovering personal data that may have been accidentally deleted, perhaps while wiping a hard drive.

The tool offers three modes of file recovery : Default, Segment and Signature.

Microsoft recommends using the default mode to recover most recently deleted files, whether on HDDs or SSDs on your Windows PC, or external hard drives and flash drives of 4GB or higher.

While the Segment mode is indicated for files that were deleted a long time ago, or after the disks have been formatted and users should use the Signature mode if the previous ones were unable to locate the files.

Its actually nice to have this app available