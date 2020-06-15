MDC Launches New Website, Eyes Massive Subscriptions

The MDC Alliance party has launched its new aesthetic website www.mdcparty.org with a major purpose to gain membership and racking funding via subscriptions while running underlying platform to communicate with its party supporters.

This is a major move as the website is well built, runs a secure SSL shell for payments, mobile friendly and with instant chat support plus direct whatsapp redirecting.

The MDC treasurer David Coltart last year had promised that he will help source funds for the party through a membership based subscription platfrom and true to that promise, the website is really seeking.

The major tabs on the landing page are not shy, they are all about membership, subscription , contribute and volunteer to bost the party coffers.

However membership for regional and international party supporters is not coming in cheap. Zimbabweans are being charged $60 RTGS , while African counterparts are being $20 USD and international members $70 usd