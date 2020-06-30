Masiyiwa vows to work very hard for Malawi

Zimbabwean billionaire and founder of Econet Wireless Strive Masiyiwa has pledged to strongly support the newly elected Malawi government.

Malawi recently elected a new leader in Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera defied the odds after he successfully outcompeted his rivalry the then president Peter Mtharika in a rerun.

The rerun was a result of a court order which had nullified the initial outcome citing massive irregularities which also involved the use of tipex to rig elections.

In his congratulatory message to the Malawi president, Masiyiwa said he will once again work with the people of Malawi as he used to during the reign of Joyce Banda.

He said he will send serious investors to the southern Africa country.

“But allow me to congratulate the people of Malawi and the new president of Malawi my (own) brother and friend Pastor Lazarus Chakwera.I have a long history with Malawi and its a country i enjoy visiting.”

He added,”Under the leadership of Joyce Banda (who i call big sister) I used to “drop in” unannouced with friends.I once went with Bill and Chelsea Clinton,and we had a beautiful time.”

“When we ran Agra we invested millions into Malawi’s agriculture. I’m going to work very hard for Malawi again…and i will once again begin to “drop in” and send investors to the country,real investors.”

” I put everything into deep freeze when Peter Mutharika was elected. As did everyone i know.”