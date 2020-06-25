Jah Prazah Receives Youtube Silver Award

Award winning contemporary musician Mukudzei Mukombe populary known as Jah Prazah has just received a Silver Creator award from Youtube after reaching 100k subscribers on his Youtube channel.



Last month he released his 10th album titled Hokoyo which was a hit .

The Silver Creator award is earned when one secures atleast 100 000 subscribers.

Golden creator award is awarded when one reaches over a million subscribers while more than 10 million subscribers scores a glittering diamond award.





More details to follow ….