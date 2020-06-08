GOVT pushes for Access and full Utilization of ICTs

Government through the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services is currently working on a programme that will ensure equitable access and maximum utilization of ICTs across all gender.



The initiative is meant to benefit women and girls in the ICT sector.

In his speech to commemorate the International Girls in ICT Day, the first Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr. Jefan Muswere said: “We are seized with the matter of ensuring the equitable access and utilisation of ICTs. The vision being to create knowledge-based society with ubiquitous connectivity.”

“ To achieve this vision, we will sustain our efforts in developing gender receptive policies, ensure access to ICTs by women and girls, build digital capacities through developing content and applications that meet women’s needs in ICT sector positions of decision making and strengthening international cooperation in the area of access and participation of women and girls in technology.”

It is part of government strategy to advance and deepen the economic and social empowerment of women in our country as the girl child is key in national development.

Muswere added that his Ministry is committed to create a conducive environment for women and girls to fully utilize ICTs.

“I look forward to seeing our girls becoming technology creators and innovators, and not only users in order to also take advantage.”

The Girls in ICT Day is an initiative backed by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) participation of women and girls in technology.”

This year’s commemorations were being held under the theme “Girls in ICT – Inspiring the next generation”.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative backed by ITU Member States in Plenipotentiary Resolution 70 (Rev. Busan, 2014) to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of information and communication technologies. Resolution 70 calls for all ITU members to celebrate and commemorate International Girls in ICT Day on the fourth Thursday of April every year.