Google Maps alerting users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Google is adding features on its maps service to help users stay alert about COVID-19-related travel restrictions when traveling by car or public transportation.

The new feature will alert users to delays and changes due to COVID-19-specific problems, for instance, to check how crowded a train station is, before travelling.

It is designed to help plan travel, and will roll out in Argentina, France, India, Netherlands, the United States and United Kingdom initially.

Announcing the development in a blog post google said ,In the latest release of Google Maps on Android and iOS, Google provides coronavirus-related alerts detailing restrictions and checkpoints along driving routes, on transit services, and more.

“When you look up public transit directions for a trip that is likely to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, we’ll show relevant alerts from local transit agencies,”

“These alerts can help you prepare accordingly if government mandates impact transit services or require you to wear a mask on public transportation.”

Amongst other countries, the transit alerts have been rolled out in Argentina, France, India, the Netherlands, the US and the UK. New features also include details on COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions on crossing national borders, starting with Canada, Mexico and the US