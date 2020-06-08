First Lady urges women, girls to embrace ICTs

THE First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged women and girls to embrace information communication technologies (ICTs) to fully empower themselves economically.

Mnangagwa is an ambassador for the advancement of women and girls.

In her speech to commemorate the International Girls in ICT Day, the first lady said: “As an Ambassador for the advancement of women and girls myself, I strongly believe that, in order to achieve full economic and gender equality, girls and women must be capacitated through information communication technologies to be able to participate equally in all economic activities.“

She added that ICTs are now the bedrock for any serious being, both men and women in order to achieve gender equity.

“The global workspace demands that we use ICTs in all aspects of life and deliberately encourage equal opportunities and employment for both men and women.”

“However, long standing biases and gender stereotypes are scaring women and girls away. This needs our consistent effort to turnaround and change the status quo, “she said.

This year’s commemorations were being held under the theme “Girls in ICT – Inspiring the next generation”.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative backed by ITU Member States in Plenipotentiary Resolution 70 (Rev. Busan, 2014) to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of information and communication technologies. Resolution 70 calls for all ITU members to celebrate and commemorate International Girls in ICT Day on the fourth Thursday of April every year.