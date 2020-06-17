Facebook users can now turn off political ADs

Facebook has added a feature to allow US users an option to turn of political advert campaigns after facing heavy criticisim for allowing false information by politicians on the social network.

The feature has been rolled out today and users that have blocked the adverts will be able to report if they countinue to appear .

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on a blog post saying users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

“Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram will give users the option to turn off political adverts when they appear or they can block them using the settings features,” he wrote.

“For those of you who’ve already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you so we’re also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads.”

“Voting is voice. It’s the single most powerful expression of democracy, the best way to hold our leaders accountable, and how we address many of the issues our country is grappling with.”

“I believe Facebook has a responsibility not just to prevent voter suppression which disproportionately targets people of colour but to actively support well-informed voter engagement, registration, and turnout.”

Social media platform Twitter already banned political advertising last year October.