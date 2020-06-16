Econet To Review Data And SMS Prices Tomorrow
In a message directed to customers this morning Econet Wireless announced plans of reviewing data and SMS tariffs.
Data prices were last reviewed in May, customers already anticipate an increase , since this has become a norm were Mobile services providers have been increasing data charges citing inflation.
The company sent this message to subscribers ,”Dear Customer. Please take note, bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 17 June 2020. Dial *143# to buy Data or *140# to buy SMS Bundles.”