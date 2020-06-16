Econet To Review Data And SMS Prices Tomorrow

In a message directed to customers this morning Econet Wireless announced plans of reviewing data and SMS tariffs.

Data prices were last reviewed in May, customers already anticipate an increase , since this has become a norm were Mobile services providers have been increasing data charges citing inflation.

The company sent this message to subscribers ,”Dear Customer. Please take note, bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 17 June 2020. Dial *143# to buy Data or *140# to buy SMS Bundles.”

Of late there has been concerns to reduce data prices going with the hashtag data must fall, however this is not clear wether data will fall.

Subscribers will only know tomorrow how much it will be costing them to purchase bundles.