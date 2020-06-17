Econet Increases Data Tariffs by less than 12%

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has slightly increased its data tariffs while other bouquets remain unchanged.

The telecommunications company on Tuesday announced that it would review data charges with many of its clients expecting a sharp rise pegged against the foreign currency exchange rate.

But in a move that will obviously shock millions of its subscribers, the largest local mobile network provider has adjusted the tariffs by not more than 12% unlike previously where data rose by more than 75%.

Customers were in anticipation of the worst since data charges have been increasing by large margins over the past months.

At a random pick WhatsApp weekly and monthly bundle have increased from ZW$30 to ZW$35 ,ZW$55 to ZW$58 respectively.

Weekly data bundles 700mb still cost the same , the same goes for 2500mb and 3200mb monthly data bundle.

Unlike the previous review in May which increased private wifi from ZWL$500 the famous private wifi bundle has not changed, it is still pegged at ZW$1300 for 25GB.

Meanwhile, Netone is set to review its data charges tomorrow, will then get to see what Netone customers are up for.