EcoCash Unveils Online Self Service Portal for Merchants and Agents

EcoCash has unveiled an online self-service portal to enable virtual applications from agents, merchants, billers, bulk payers and payroll channel partners without physically visiting econet shops.

The self-service portal enables prospective customers to register, track, submit their applications online and receive SMS notifications on the progress.

EcoCash channel partners will simply need to log into http://partnerapplications.ecocash.co.zw and enter their details and upload all their relevant KYC (know-your-customer) documents. Their application will then be processed online

Announcing the development yesterday EcoCash CEO Natalie Jabangwe, said the platform will enable fast and convenient progress.

“Through this self-service portal, our channel partners can do everything from their home or offices without the need to take physical applications to our shops.”

“The relevant approvals for all applications will also be done virtually, which makes the process better and simpler, and much quicker than before.”