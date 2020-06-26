Clinical Anesthetists Association withdraw services

The Clinical Anesthetist Association has joined other health practitioners’ ongoing strike following the immediate withdrawal of services, it has emerged.

Anesthesiology, anaesthesiology, anaesthesia or anaesthetics is the medical speciality concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during and after surgery.

The association has cited incapacitation to deliver services as the reason for their action.

The Clinical Anaesthetists Association statement reads, “As critical care providers we cannot watch the cry of our members and remain silent whilst the prices have been adjusted upwards, fuel gone up every day for basic commodities with frontline staff not even getting a top priority.

The rise of cost of living has made it difficult to access basic food on the table yet we do not even get recognition from the employer.”

Major hospitals in the country are currently short of medical personnel following a decision to down tools in protest of lack of personal protective equipment and poor remuneration in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

They are demanding an improved salary payable in USD.

Recently they rejected a 50% salary hike plus “USD$75” allowance offer from the government.