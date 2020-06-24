Cassava Fintech Launches COVID-19 testing APP

Econet subsidiary Cassava Fintech International (CFI) has launched a COVID-19 testing application that will allow users to individually test and share their results.

The technological initiative dubbed SASAI Health Status Report will no doubt expedite COVID-19 testing process currently affected by lack of enough testing equipments.

The app is now available on Google play store and Apple app store.

Announcing the latest development this Tuesday during an online press conference, CFI CEO Darlington Mandivenga said:

“We are excited to be offering a solution that we believe will significantly move the needle in safely getting people to securely get tested, know their status and do the needful so that they get back to work and reclaim their normal lives. “

“The SASAI Health Status Report will, at the point of testing, capture a person’s COVID-19 health status which they can confidentially share, at the users discretion, with those who need to know – such as one’s family members and their employers – in a manner that respects personal data privacy and using secure blockchain technology.”

“We have already received strong expressions of interest from a number of African countries where we will be soon taking the platform.”

The beauty of the initiative is that it covers all consumers even those with basic mobile gadgets as the test report can be done either application, SMS or QR code.

SASA health status report will help businesses safely get employees back to work as economies reopen, following restrictive lockdowns.

SASAI Health Status Report carries a wide range of functionalities, including test reports and the capability to share one’s test reports with others or with one’s organisation.